BURGESS,
Robert James (Bob):
Peacefully after a short illness at Southland Hospital on Monday, August 17, 2020. Dearly loved soulmate of Lynley. Loved father of Michelle and John (France) and Dean (Wellington). Loved brother of John, Jean*, Neta and Allen Cook, Gary and Anne. Loved brother-in-law of Graham*, Neville*, Robyn and Kevin* Gaines, Janice and Bill Wright, Karen and Wayne Fleck. Loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews. A get together for Bob's close friends and family will be held at Green Acres Country Club, Steele Road, Invercargill, on Thursday, August 20, at 2.00pm. Flowers respectfully declined. Messages to 33C George Street, Invercargill. 9801.
(*denotes deceased)
As required under Covid-19 regulations we have allowed an area for up to 100 people at this gathering.
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 19, 2020