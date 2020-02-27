O'NEILL, Rita Imelda Marie:
Born at Redroofs, April 7, 1970, died peacefully at Yvette Williams Special Care Unit on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Dearly loved youngest daughter of the late John and Elizabeth (nee Nicholl), and sister of Mary and Vianney Le Rumeur (France), John, Joseph and Carolyn, Michael and Barbara, Therese and Hugh Madden, Patrick and Kate (Canberra), Paul and Philippa, Anthony and Helen (Wales), Thomas and Sarah, and a loved aunt, niece and cousin.
R.I.P.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Joseph's Cathedral, Rattray Street, at 11.00am, on Friday, February 28, then to the Green Island Cemetery (please note this replaces 9.30am Mass). Rosary to be held in the Cathedral at 7.00pm on Thursday, February 27. Messages to 6 City Road, Roslyn, Dunedin 9016.
Published in Southland Times on Feb. 27, 2020