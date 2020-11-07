SOPER, Ricky James:

Waitaha

Ricky passed away in Brisbane on November 4, 2020, aged 59, surround by his loving wife Liz and family. After a courageous battle finally at rest. Loved son of Murray and Lenore Soper. Loved brother of Sandra and Andrew Johnson, Sonny and Annie Soper, Eddie and Errolyn, and Sharron and boys. Loved son-in-law of Joan Priest and the extended Gutsell family. Loved by all his nieces and nephews. Messages to 94 Lighgow St, Invercargill.

It broke our hearts to lose you,

But you did not go alone,

For part of us went with you,

The day God called you home.



