  • "RIP mate"
    - Shane Carroll
  • "My boy Hikurangi will look after your baby girl Rachael..."
    - Rosemary Whale
  • "Kia ora ko Rosemary tõku ingoa I am Hikurangi mum my heart..."
    - Rosemary Whale
  • "Dear Tracy, Michael and family, Our deepest and sincerest..."
    - Colleen & Jimmy Bond
  • "So sorry that you have to go through such heartbreak. Ricky..."
    - Judy, Colin, Blake and Paula
Winton and Districts Funeral Services
306 Great North Rd
Winton, Southland
032367586
Saturday, Jun. 27, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Winton Salvation Army Centre
De joux Road
KANE, Ricky Phillip:
Tragically as a result of an accident on Monday, June 22, 2020; aged 38 years. Loved dad of Jayden, Rachael and Hik, Mason and the late Meka. Much loved son of Michael and Tracy. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Natasha, Renee and Muff Johnstone. Loved grandson of Nana Nolene and the late Gandy Owen-Cooper. Loved uncle, nephew and cousin of all his extended family. A service to celebrate the life of Ricky will be held in the Winton Salvation Army Centre, De joux Road, on Saturday, June 27, at 11.00am, followed by interment at East Winton Cemetery. Messages to 481 Mitchell Road, RD 1, Wyndham 9891 or on Ricky's tribute page www.fraserfunerals.co.nz/tributes.

Published in Southland Times from June 24 to June 25, 2020
