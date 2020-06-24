KANE, Ricky Phillip:
Tragically as a result of an accident on Monday, June 22, 2020; aged 38 years. Loved dad of Jayden, Rachael and Hik, Mason and the late Meka. Much loved son of Michael and Tracy. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Natasha, Renee and Muff Johnstone. Loved grandson of Nana Nolene and the late Gandy Owen-Cooper. Loved uncle, nephew and cousin of all his extended family. A service to celebrate the life of Ricky will be held in the Winton Salvation Army Centre, De joux Road, on Saturday, June 27, at 11.00am, followed by interment at East Winton Cemetery. Messages to 481 Mitchell Road, RD 1, Wyndham 9891 or on Ricky's tribute page www.fraserfunerals.co.nz/tributes.
Published in Southland Times from June 24 to June 25, 2020