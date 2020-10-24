WILSON, Richard James:
With heavy hearts and great sadness Richard passed away peacefully on Friday, October 23, 2020; aged 51 years. A much loved and loving husband of Jo and best Dad to Steph, and Philippa and their respective partners, Keenan, and Jake. Loved son of Bill; Lynne and Noel, brother Jeff and Adine, and uncle of Harper, and Lincoln , loved son-in-law of Michael* and Jan, brother-in-law of Scott and Cibele and uncle of Thomaz, loved by all his extended family and friends.
"I've taken my last wicket,
Had my last collect"
A service to celebrate Richard's life will be held in the ILT Stadium Southland, Invercargill, on Tuesday, October 27, at 11.00am. Private interment to follow. In lieu of flowers donations to Motor Neurone Disease Association would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 107 Duke Street, Invercargill 9810.
