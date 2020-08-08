Richard WELLS

Service Information
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 14, 2020
2:30 p.m.
The Lake Wanaka Centre
89 Ardmore Street
Wanaka
View Map
Death Notice

WELLS, Richard Scott:
Of Letts Gully. Passed away peacefully at home, on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, surrounded by his family, after a courageous battle with cancer, in his 47th year. Adored daddy of Olivia and Tommy, and dearly loved husband of Alice. Beloved youngest son of Elaine and the late Bill Wells, and much loved brother of Todd and the late Mark. Loved son-in-law of Robyn and David Ruddenklau. Loved brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, nephew and friend. A celebration of Richard's life will be held at The Lake Wanaka Centre, 89 Ardmore Street, Wanaka, on Friday, August 14, at 2.3pm. Messages to PO Box 387, Alexandra 9340, or 99 McBride Street, Frankton, Queenstown 9300.

Published in Southland Times on Aug. 8, 2020
