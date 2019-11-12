VOSS,
Richard Harris Sydney (Dick):
Died peacefully on Sunday, November 10, 2019. In his 88th year. Loving husband of Ruth. Devoted father and father-in-law of Michael and Judy, Helen and Peter, Cate and Clive, Jo and Brendon. Adored grandfather of 12 and great-grandfather of 10. A service to honour Dick's life will be held at Windsor Community Church, Windsor St Invercargill, on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at 1.30pm. A big thank you from all the family to the staff of Resthaven Village Gore for the exceptional care given to Dick while in residence. On line tributes may be made to Dick's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019