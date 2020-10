TIPPETT, Richard (Dick):

6 years ago tomorrow.

I talk about him,

Because I'm proud,

I talk about him,

Because he deserves to be remembered,

I talk about him,

Because even though he's not physically with me,

He's never far away from my mind,

I talk about him,

Because he's part of me,

A part that I could never ignore or disown,

I talk about him,

Because I love him still,

And I always will - Forever,

Nothing will ever change that.

Love - Toni.