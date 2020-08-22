Richard RYAN

Service Information
Southern Funeral Homes
106 Hokonui Dve
Gore, Southland
032088004
Death Notice

RYAN,
Richard Francis (Dick):
Passed away peacefully, after a short illness, at Southland Hospital, Invercargill, on Monday, August 17, 2020, aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Dawn, loved father and father-in-law of Theresa Bennett (Australia), Deborah and Michael Lightfoot (Christchurch), Kevin and Tracy Ryan (Gore), and loved Pop of Tom, Tayla, Lucy, and Zoe.
"His weary hours and days
of pain, his troubled nights
are past,
In our heart we know, he has found sweet rest at last."
In accordance with Richard's wishes a private service has been held. Messages to 12 Rautea Street, Gore 9710.

Published in Southland Times on Aug. 22, 2020
