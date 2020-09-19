Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 p.m. St Columba's, Church Upton and McDougall Streets Wanaka View Map Death Notice



Passed away peacefully at Enliven Rest Home Wanaka, on Friday, September 18, 2020, aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Betty Pears. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Richard, Rebecca and Neil, Andrew and Bridget, Anna and Diane Homer and Philip Small. Much loved grandfather and great-grandfather of Nicholas, Hannah and Freddie, Tristam and Kim, Virginia, Garth and Grace, Calum, Tash and Monty, Madeleine, Charles, William, Ryan and Rose. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Robin and Alison and of the late Ken, and of Jessie and Tom Dodd. Special thanks to all the staff at Enliven Care Home for their dedicated care and support of our dear father and also to staff at Dunstan Hospital and Aspiring Medical. A service to celebrate Richard's life will be held at St Columba's, Church, cnr Upton and McDougall Streets, Wanaka, at 2.00pm on Tuesday, September 22, followed by a Private Cremation. Messages to: Pears Family, c/- 38 Beacon Point Rd, Wanaka 9305.







PEARS, Richard Keith:Passed away peacefully at Enliven Rest Home Wanaka, on Friday, September 18, 2020, aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Betty Pears. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Richard, Rebecca and Neil, Andrew and Bridget, Anna and Diane Homer and Philip Small. Much loved grandfather and great-grandfather of Nicholas, Hannah and Freddie, Tristam and Kim, Virginia, Garth and Grace, Calum, Tash and Monty, Madeleine, Charles, William, Ryan and Rose. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Robin and Alison and of the late Ken, and of Jessie and Tom Dodd. Special thanks to all the staff at Enliven Care Home for their dedicated care and support of our dear father and also to staff at Dunstan Hospital and Aspiring Medical. A service to celebrate Richard's life will be held at St Columba's, Church, cnr Upton and McDougall Streets, Wanaka, at 2.00pm on Tuesday, September 22, followed by a Private Cremation. Messages to: Pears Family, c/- 38 Beacon Point Rd, Wanaka 9305. Published in Southland Times on Sept. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Southland Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers