DUNN, Rhys Liam:

11.11.1994 - 20.07.2016

Loving, treasured and adored son, brother and best friend.

Thinking of you as I always do,

Brings back all the memories,

Of everything we've been through.

There's a time that I remember,

When I did not know no pain,

When I believed in forever,

And everything would stay the same,

Now my heart feels like December,

When somebody says your name,

Cause I can't reach out to call you,

But I know I will one day,

There's a time that I remember,

When I never felt so lost, lonely, sad and empty,

When I felt all of the hatred,

Was too powerful to stop,

Now my heart feels like an ember,

And it's lighting up the dark,

I'll carry these torches for ya,

That you know I'll never drop,

Thinking of you as I always do

brings .................

Love you always



- Mum, Dad, Alex, Laree, Carla and Zedd.



