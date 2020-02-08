WALKER, Rhonda Marie:
Dearly loved wife of 48 years of Roy. Passed February 1, 2020. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Frances Walker, Rachael and Stephen Chalmers, and Glenys and Marcus Tolliday. The craftee nanna of Shaun and Mary, Annalise, and Blake Chalmers, and Elizabeth Tolliday. At Rhonda's request, a private service for Rhonda was held on Monday. Special thanks to the Precious Babies ladies, the Southland Rose Society, the team at CCU at Kew Hospital, and Distinct Funeral Services. Messages to 19 Glenalmond Crescent, Invercargill 9812.
Published in Southland Times on Feb. 8, 2020