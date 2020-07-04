O'NEIL, Rhonda Anne:
Passed away peacefully at Resthaven Village, Gore, on Friday, July 3, 2020, aged 75 years. Loved wife of the late Frank (Patearoa), much loved mother and mother-in-law of Angela and Lloyd Black (Gore), Shane and Karina (Dunedin), Mark and Vick (Queenstown), loved Nan of Tessa, and Emily; Charlie, and Rhys; Angus, and Jacob. As per Rhonda's wishes a private cremation will be held, with a service at a later date. Thank you to the staff of Resthaven for their care. Messages to 2 Belmont Place, Gore 9710.
Published in Southland Times on July 4, 2020