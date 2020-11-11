PROCTOR, Rex William:
On November 9, 2020, in his 81st year. Loved husband of Lois, and loved father and father-in-law of Geoff and Kate, Karen, Jackie and Rick O'Brien. Treasured grandad of Libby, Josh, Georgia, and Liam Proctor, Isaac, and Holly Kahu, Danielle, George, and Harriet O'Brien and great-grandad of Evelyn. Special thanks to all the staff and carers of Parklands Care Home, Papanui, for their exceptional care of Rex. Messages for the Proctor family may be sent to 18 Henry Roil Lane, Northcote, Christchurch 8052. A Celebration of Rex's life will be held at Christchurch Crematorium Chapel, 65 Vickerys Road, Wigram, on Thursday, November 12, at 2.00pm.
Published in Southland Times on Nov. 11, 2020