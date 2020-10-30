MARSHALL, Rex Allan:
Passed away peacefully at WesleyCare on October 27, 2020, aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of Janice, much loved father of Kirsty and Phil, and Allan and Linda, loved twin brother of the late Ray, loved brother-in-law of Gered, Colin and Edith, Trish and Bruce, Julie and Paul, and special grandad of Cooper, Toby, Brock, Ollie, Charlie and Lila. A special thanks to the staff at WesleyCare and Nurse Maude, and to Dr Jonathan Davies. Messages to the Marshall family can be sent to c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. A celebration of Rex's life will be held at the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road, Christchurch, on Monday, November 2, at 10.30am.
Published in Southland Times on Oct. 30, 2020