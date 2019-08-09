GOURLEY, Rex Allan:
Peacefully in Dunstan Hospital on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, aged 83 years. Loved husband of Helen, loved father and father-in-law of Bryan and Bernadette, Steven and Karen, Christine and Martin, Alistair and Sarah, loved Grandad and Great-Grandad of Nicole, Wayne and Zoe, Simon, Ysra, Jimmy and Kit, Dominic and Aimee; Jess and Luke,Tegan, Hogan and Hillary; Sophie, Amelie and Finn, loved brother of Kay and the late Sheran and their families. In accordance with Rex's wishes a private family gathering has been held. You are welcome to join the family to celebrate Rex's life and share memories on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 1.00pm, in the Packing Shed Cafe, 68 Bolton Road, Earnscleugh, for light refreshments. Rex's family wish to sincerely thank the Staff at Dunstan Hospital for the excellent care and compassion shown during his illness. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance are greatly appreciated.
Published in Southland Times from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019