ANDERSON,
Reo Moana Pearl
(nee Oliver):
Of Alexandra, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 2, 2019, aged 82. Loved and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Jill and Ian; Jan and Simon; Russell and Kristine; the late Donald; Murray; and the late Natalie. Loved and respected Nana Reo and Great-Nana of her 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. A celebration of Reo's life will be held on Tuesday, August 6, at 1.30pm, at the Alexandra District Club, 35 Centennial Avenue, Alexandra, followed by interment at the Alexandra Cemetery. Messages to 27 Marslin Street, Alexandra 9320.
Cared for by
Affinity Funerals
Central Otago
& Lakes District
F.D.A.N.Z.
