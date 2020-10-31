HARRIS, Reiri Catherine
(nee Boulter):
1932 - 2020
On October 29, 2020, at Peacehaven, our beautiful mother went to join her loving husband Bryce (dec). Loved mother and mother-in-law to Michael, Sharon, Ernie, Chrissy, Sharlane, Peter, Nigel, Michelle, Rochelle, and Alfred. Beloved Nana of all her Mokopuna. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Tuku, Ron, Boy, Dawn, Betty, Tony, Harry, Joy, George, Janice, Hana, Andy, Robyn, and Trish. Loved friend of Jan, and Angela. Rei will be lying at 17 Main Rd, Tuatapere, until her graveside service at Tuatapere Cemetery on Saturday, October 31, at 3.00pm. Thank You for all your love and support at Iona D3. Your kindness to our mother was invaluable.
Published in Southland Times on Oct. 31, 2020