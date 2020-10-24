MORRIS, Rayna Foster:

16.11.1932 - 14.9.2020

Christine, Grant, David, Susan, Jenny, and families, wish to thank everyone for their love and support shown to us during the loss of our dearly loved Mum, mother-in-law, nana and great-nana. Thank you for your visits, phone calls, flowers, caring thoughtful messages, cards and donations to St John. Our thanks to everyone who attended the service – your presence was very much appreciated. Rayna was a very special lady and will be greatly missed by family and friends. Thanks to Hammond and Ryder for your professional care, Windsor Park Rest Home for your support and compassion at this difficult time, St Andrews Presbyterian Church, Dulcie Stark for her tribute, Jeanette McIntyre for leading the service, and Martin Turnbull for piping Mum back to Dad's side at the cemetery. We are very thankful that the timing meant we could be with Mum and then with you to celebrate her life. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of thanks. Dearly loved wife of the late George McGregor Morris.

"Reunited with

George – 67 years together, just 12 weeks apart."



