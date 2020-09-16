MORRIS,
Rayna Foster (nee Baird):
In her 88th year. (Passed away peacefully) On Monday, September 14, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at Windsor Park Care Home, Gore. Dearly loved wife of the late George for 67 years. Much loved and treasured Mum and mother-in-law of Christine and Dave Hardisty (Evansdale), Grant and Robyn (Kaiwera), David and Bee (Cromwell), Susan and Trevor Stark (Pukerau), Jenny and Ian Mockford (Gore). Loved and cherished Nana of Katherine, James, Stuart, Jeffery, and Jenna; Victoria, Warwick, and Melissa; Anna, and Sara; Braden, Jared, and Gavin; Jack, and Jed, and adored great-nana of her 17 great-grandchildren.
'A mother holds her children's hand for a while and their hearts forever'
'Reunited with George'
A service for Rayna will be held in the Saint Andrews Presbyterian Church, Ardwick Street, Gore, on Tuesday, September 22, at 1.30pm, leaving thereafter for the Charlton Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be left at the service for Hokonui St John Ambulance. Messages to 796 Clement Road, Kaiwera, 2 R.D Gore 9772.
Published in Southland Times from Sept. 16 to Sept. 19, 2020