McCARTNEY,
Rayna Margaret (nee Weeds):
On January 2, 2020, surrounded by family at Christchurch Hospital. Loved wife of John, loved and adored mother of Janine, Allan and his wife Raelene, and Janine, treasured nanna of Spencer. Loved and cherished by all her family and friends. Special thanks to the doctors and the team of Ward 15, Christchurch Hospital for your kindness and care of Rayna. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Rayna McCartney, PO Box 29221, Riccarton, Christchurch 8440. A private funeral service has been held.
Published in Southland Times on Jan. 11, 2020