BURGESS, Rayna:

Stuart, Kareen, Peter, Robin, Chris would like to thank everyone for their expressions of sympathy and wonderful support following the loss of our much loved mother, mother-in-law and nana. A special thanks to Nola, Shane, and Barry and the team at Paterson's for their help with music, heartfelt words and support through the time. A special thanks to the Staff at Tuarangi Home for the love and care of Rayna over many years. Please accept this as our personal acknowledgment for all your help and support.



