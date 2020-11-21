YARDLEY, Raymond David:
09.05.1945 - 25.08.2020
Gay and our families wish to sincerely thank our many friends and relatives who thought about us at the very sad time of the passing of Ray, a dearly loved husband, father and grandfather. The many acts of kindness expressed in so many ways have brought much comfort, the flowers, cards, letters, telephone calls, lovely food and continued visits have been special and uplifting. Special mention to our Minister Reverend Peter Dunn, to Wilson Fraser and the team at J Fraser & Sons Funeral Home for their compassion and special care of Ray. To Dr Kate Wheeler for her care and support to Ray through his illness. To our church family at Windsor Community Church, Invercargill and the St Enoch's ladies in Alexandra, thank you so much for serving the refreshments, it was so appreciated. To all who attended the service for Ray, and those who watched on live stream, we thank you for your support and understanding due to the Covid restrictions. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our gratitude and thanks.
"Because He Lives,
I can Face Tomorrow"
Published in Southland Times on Nov. 21, 2020