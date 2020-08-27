YARDLEY,
Raymond David (Ray):
Peacefully, after a short illness, on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Southland Hospital; aged 75 years. Very dearly loved husband of Gay, and the late Glenda, loved father and father-in-law of Steven and Liz (Brisbane), Warren and Josie (Alexandra), Brendon and Phary (Cambodia), and Paula (Blenheim), loved step-father of Carmen (Melbourne), Lyndon and Lyndal Paul, loved Granddad of Ariana and Daniel, Samantha and David; Damian and Charlotte, and Levi; Jessie, and Jacob; Mitchell, and Christian, Bailey, Maddie, and Brookie, and great Granddad of Kahlia, and Skylah Rose. A service for Ray will be held in Windsor Community Church, 19 Windsor Street, Invercargill, at 1.30pm on Monday, August 31. Please note that attendance at the Church service will be necessarily restricted to 100 people. However, you are welcome to view the live-streamed service in J Fraser and Sons' Lounge, cnr Esk and Doon Streets – we suggest your arrival here from 1.00pm onwards. Alternatively you may view the service on your own device, on frasersfunerals.co.nz/live-streams You are also welcome to attend Ray's burial committal service which will be held at 1.30pm on Tuesday, September 1 at the Alexandra Cemetery. Please forward any messages to 153 George Street, Invercargill, or to Ray's tribute page on frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times from Aug. 27 to Sept. 1, 2020