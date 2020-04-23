TURNBULL,
Raymond James (Ted):
Peacefully at Southland Hospital after a mighty long battle on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, aged 69 years. Dearly loved husband of Rosena. The best Dad and Dad-in-law of Carrie and Isaac, Abby and Evan, Kyle and Cherie, and Blair and Leanne*. Much loved Poppa Ted of Vadim, Trulee, Alexiarose, and Laicey. Loved 2nd son of Ruth* and Lex*, brother of Noel*, brother and best friend of Peter (Peachey) and Pam. Loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. A very missed member of the Waikaia Sunday School – have a drink in remembrance of me. Rosena and family would like to thank the Oncology Department and CCU staff for being there for Ted and his family. Due to Covid-19, Ted will be buried in a private service with his brother Noel and a shindig will be held at a later date. Messages to 1953 Lorneville-Winton Highway, Makarewa 9876.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times on Apr. 23, 2020