  • "So terribly sad to read of Rays passing. My Deepest..."
    - Rose DOBBIE
  • "Our love & sympathy to you Rosina & to all Teds family."
    - Brian & Linda Taylor
  • "Rosina and family,so sorry to hear this morning of your..."
    - Ann Wakefield / Millar
  • "Rose and Family our Deepest Sympathy and thinking of you..."
    - Shirley & Eric Daly
  • "I was very sorry to learn of Ted's death. To the family..."
    - Ken Bolger
Avenal Park Funeral Home
75 Fox St
Invercargil, Southland
032189021
Death Notice

TURNBULL,
Raymond James (Ted):
Peacefully at Southland Hospital after a mighty long battle on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, aged 69 years. Dearly loved husband of Rosena. The best Dad and Dad-in-law of Carrie and Isaac, Abby and Evan, Kyle and Cherie, and Blair and Leanne*. Much loved Poppa Ted of Vadim, Trulee, Alexiarose, and Laicey. Loved 2nd son of Ruth* and Lex*, brother of Noel*, brother and best friend of Peter (Peachey) and Pam. Loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. A very missed member of the Waikaia Sunday School – have a drink in remembrance of me. Rosena and family would like to thank the Oncology Department and CCU staff for being there for Ted and his family. Due to Covid-19, Ted will be buried in a private service with his brother Noel and a shindig will be held at a later date. Messages to 1953 Lorneville-Winton Highway, Makarewa 9876.
(*denotes deceased)

Published in Southland Times on Apr. 23, 2020
