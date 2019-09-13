SPEDEN, Raymond Adam:

2.3.1931 - 13.9.2017

We are thinking of you with love today,

But that is nothing new.

We think about you every day and cannot believe it is true.

We think of you in silence,

We keep speaking your name,

All we have are memories and your photos in frames.

Your memory is our keepsake

With which we will never part.

God has you in His keeping,

We all have you in our hearts.

Miss you lots, love always - Raye, Deborah and Marcus, Sheree and Peter, Lauren and Brendon, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



