PARSONS,
Raymond James (Ray):
Passed peacefully at Peacehaven on Sunday, August 4, 2019. Dearly beloved husband of Lyn. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Richard, Dot and the late Glennis. Loved uncle of James, Darryl, and Dianne.
"Special thanks to Hospice Southland & Peacehaven
for their care of Ray".
Loved son of the late Richard (Dick) and the late Winifred. As per Ray's wishes, a private cremation has taken place. Messages to 23A Jenkins St, Invercargill 9812.
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 10, 2019