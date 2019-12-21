ORLOWSKI,
Raymond Michael:
Marlene, Carmen, Kirsten, Trevor, Kevin, and families, would sincerely like to thank all the lovely people who have supported us during Ray's illness and passing, with food, flowers, cards, messages, prayers and attendance at his funeral, which was greatly appreciated, and special thanks to the Waverley Bowling Club for their guard of honour, Ray would have been humbled. The wonderful nurses and doctors who attended Ray in hospital, the district nurses and Hospice Southland, they were all truly appreciated, as were all of Ray's visitors. Thank you to Bishop Colin Campbell for all his support and the lovely meaningful Requiem Mass, also Hamish and Dee for their professionalism and care. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.
Published in Southland Times on Dec. 21, 2019