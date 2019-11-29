Raymond ORLOWSKI

Guest Book
  • "To Marlene and Family. May your beautiful memories surround..."
  • "So sad to hear of Rays passing,, we were close mates right..."
    - Mike Hope
  • "So sorry to hear of Ray's death. Often think of the good..."
    - Judy Dawson
  • "All our thoughts with u guys. Had some great times with ray..."
    - Craig Peat
  • "Sorry to hear of Ray's passing. You were so much a..."
    - Valerie ANDERSON
Service Information
Requiem Mass
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
1:30 p.m.
St Mary's Basilica
Tyne Street
Death Notice


logoORLOWSKI,
Raymond Michael (Ray):
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Hospice Southland. Dearly loved husband of Marlene for 54 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Carmen and Trevor Bungard, and Kirsten and Kevin Rowe (Chch) Loved Grandad of Kelsey and Sarah Bungard, Emily and Grace Miller. Youngest son of Jack* and Ralda*.
R.I.P.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Ray at St Mary's Basilica, Tyne Street, at 1.30pm on Monday, December 2. Private cremation. Messages to 125 Inglewood Road, Invercargill 9810, or at Ray's tribute page at
frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.
(*denotes deceased)

logo
Published in Southland Times from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019
