HARPER, Raymond Edward:
Peacefully at home on Monday, August 17, 2020, aged 84. Best friend and husband of the late Doreen. Loved father and father-in-law of Peter, Allan and Katie, Shiralee and Zalmon. Poua to Bliss and Jonnie, Jordan, Lane, Isabella, Mason, Riley and Dylan, Zach and Indie, and the Watson Whanau. A service to remember Ray's life will be held at the Southland Crematorium on Friday, August 21, at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Southland would be appreciated. Messages to 19 Woodhouse St, Invercargill 9812 or to Ray's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020