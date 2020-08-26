GRIGG, Raymond Raven:
Beloved husband and friend of Jillian Hargest, peacefully passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Southland Hospital. He is survived by his children; Johann, Peter, Allan and Catherine, and was predeceased by his first wife Mary Grigg. He will also be missed terribly by his grandchildren and extended family, who he loved very much. A graveside service for immediate family was performed at the Eastern Cemetery in Invercargill on Tuesday, August 25. Our heartfelt appreciation and thanks go out to the wonderful medical staff at Southland Hospital. Messages C/o Grigg Family, 69 Bond Street, Invercargill 9810, or may be left on Ray's obituary page at www.distinctfunerals.co.nz
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 26, 2020