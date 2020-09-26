Raymond CLEVELAND

Guest Book
  • "ray and i were at tweedsmuir in the same class about 1961,..."
    - allan branks
Service Information
Avenal Park Funeral Home
75 Fox St
Invercargil, Southland
032189021
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Invercargill Rowing Club by the Oreti River
Sandy Point Road
Otatara
View Map
Death Notice

CLEVELAND,
Raymond George:
Sadly, Ray lost his battle with Cancer during the Covid 19 Lockdown on April 18, 2020. His partner Sharon and daughters Karen and Jane, invite family and friends to an informal celebration of his life at the Invercargill Rowing Club by the Oreti River, Sandy Point Road, Otatara, on Saturday, October 3, at 2.00pm. Space will be limited so it is advised those requiring seating arrive early. Anyone wishing to make a brief address is welcome to do so.

logo
Published in Southland Times from Sept. 26 to Sept. 30, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.