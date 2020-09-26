CLEVELAND,
Raymond George:
Sadly, Ray lost his battle with Cancer during the Covid 19 Lockdown on April 18, 2020. His partner Sharon and daughters Karen and Jane, invite family and friends to an informal celebration of his life at the Invercargill Rowing Club by the Oreti River, Sandy Point Road, Otatara, on Saturday, October 3, at 2.00pm. Space will be limited so it is advised those requiring seating arrive early. Anyone wishing to make a brief address is welcome to do so.
Published in Southland Times from Sept. 26 to Sept. 30, 2020