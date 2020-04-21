Raymond CLEVELAND

Death Notice

CLEVELAND,
Raymond George:
Peacefully, at home, after a courageous battle with cancer. Dearly loved partner of Sharon Ferguson. Loved Dad of his two daughters, Karen and Jane. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Diane and the late Ian Graham (Invercargill), Stuart and Barbara (Alexandra), and Jill and partner Kevin Devlin (Rolleston), and loved Uncle of his nieces and nephews. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a celebration of Ray's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Hospice Southland or Southland Cancer Society would be appreciated. Messages to 120 Gladstone Tce, Invercargill, or email to [email protected]

Published in Southland Times on Apr. 21, 2020
