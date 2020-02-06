CLARK, Raymond John:

Of Cromwell, passed away peacefully after a short stay at Bupa Lake Wakatipu, on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, aged 92. Loved brother of Sylvia and Stuart* Morton (Alexandra), Bill* and Molly* Clark; and Jean* and Dave* Morton, and a loved uncle of his nieces and nephews. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at The Irish Martyrs Catholic Church, 2 Sligo Street, Cromwell, on Tuesday, February 11, at 1.30pm, followed by interment in the Cromwell Cemetery. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to all of Ray's Carers. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance, Cromwell, are welcome and may be left at the service. Messages to 94 Clark Road, RD3, Cromwell 9383. (*Denotes Deceased.)

R.I.P

