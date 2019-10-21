CAMPBELL,
Raymond Francis (Ray):
Passed away after a short illness at Hospice Southland surrounded by his family on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Loved son of the late John Campbell and Cathy Swain. Much loved partner of Ainslie. Much loved dad of Belinda, Jonathan, Denis and Emma. Beloved grandad of all his grandchildren. Will be sadly missed – loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle of their families. A farewell for Ray will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, 2.00pm, at Southland Crematorium, Rockdale Road, Invercargill. Messages to 5 Burn Street, Invercargill, or to Ray's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.
Published in Southland Times on Oct. 21, 2019