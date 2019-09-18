BUTTON,
Raymond Augustus:
Aged 77, of Invercargill. Passed peacefully on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Adored husband of Anne. Treasured father and father-in-law of Jason and Diane, Mark and Rosie. Dearly loved Grandad of Samantha, Emily, Holly, and Archie. Loved twin brother of Doreen Shannon; brother and brother-in-law of Judith Field, Patricia Bone, Fran and Neville Muntz, Elaine and Bob Smithies, Raymond and Karen Purdue. Beloved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Ray's life will be held in J Fraser & Sons' Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, on Saturday, September 21, at 10.00am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and can be made at the service. Messages can be sent to 27 George Street, Invercargill 9810. Tribute messages can be left online at
frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.
Published in Southland Times from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20, 2019