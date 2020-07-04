Raymond BURTENSHAW

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond BURTENSHAW.
Service Information
Golden Bay Motueka Funeral Services
57 High St
Motueka , Tasman
035287787
Death Notice

BURTENSHAW,
Raymond Coster:
Passed away peacefully on July 1, 2020, in Motueka, aged 96. Dearly loved husband of the late Noeline, and Lorna; cherished father of Lynn, Darryl, and Wayne; and the late Robyn; treasured grandad of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A small private funeral service for Raymond will be held on Tuesday, July 7, followed by a public gathering for a time of remembrance at the Motueka RSA, 49 High Street, Motueka, at 2.00pm.
Published in Southland Times on July 4, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.