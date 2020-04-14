BONIFACE,
Raymond Jacob (Jim):
Of Invercargill, aged 90 years. Passed peacefully on Monday, April 13, 2020. Dearly loved husband of Noelene for 63 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of the late Garry, Kenneth and Ngaire (Perth), Robyn and Geoff McLeod, Brett, Lynley and Kevin Dackers, the late Wendy, and the late Peter Lockett. Loving Grandad and Great-Grandad of all his many grand and great-grandchildren. Loved brother of his many brothers and sisters. A memorial service will be notified after the lockdown has been lifted. A private cremation has taken place. Messages can be sent to 2B Lauder Crescent, Invercargill 9810 or to Jim's tribute page at
frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times on Apr. 14, 2020