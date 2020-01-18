Acknowledgement



27.4.1949 - 15.12.2019

We would like to thank everyone for their love and support on the passing of Raylee. Many thanks for the kindness and sympathy shown to us, for the amazing flowers which were so special as Mum loved her flowers dearly, for the food and cards, visits and kind words. Thank you to all her friends for their care and support of Mum over the years Pat, Shona, Alwyn, Jane, Jen and Gaye. To Steven from Challenge Glengarry for being there for Mum, to Shona for looking after her house and Izzy for looking after her garden so beautifully. Also to Dr Kate Wheeler for your amazing care of Mum and to John and the team from Gladstone Pharmacy. Please accept this as a personal thank you to you all.

"There's a family who misses you sadly,

In a home where you used to be,

A family who wanted to keep you,

But alas that was not to be,

You left us beautiful memories

And sorrow too great to be told,

But to us who loved and lost you,

Your memory will never grow old"



- Shane, Bonita, Shirley, Kay and families.



