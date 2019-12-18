Raylee BENNEWORTH (1949 - 2019)
BENNEWORTH, Raylee Jan:
27.04.49 - 15.12.19
It is with great sadness we advise that Mum passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019, peacefully at home after a long illness, surrounded by family. Loved mother of Shane and Lisa Wilson (Auckland), Bonita and Brennan Varcoe. Special Granny to Josh, Hayden, Jazz and Piper. Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Shirley and Graeme (Australia), and Kay and Gary (Queenstown), loved daughter of Bruce and Ethel Benneworth (deceased). Lifetime friend and former wife of Alan Wilson, and special friend of Pat, Shona, Jane (deceased), Gaye, Alwyn and Jen. A private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations to Kidney Health NZ. Messages to 70 Retreat Road, No 2 RD, Invercargill 9872, or to Raylee's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes

Published in Southland Times on Dec. 18, 2019
