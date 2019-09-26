Raewyn BURGESS

Guest Book
  • "Sorry to hear the passing of your mum. Will be thinking of..."
    - Lee-Anne Owen
  • "To Lisa and family, my heart goes out to you all. Families..."
    - Lee-Anne Owen
  • "To Lisa and the family, thinking of you all, at such a sad..."
    - Lee-Anne Owen
  • "Hi Mr B, Wendy, Dean, Brent and Lisa, I am so sorry to read..."
    - Karen Clarke & Daryl Batchelor
  • "To peter and family....so sorry to hear of ur loss...raewyn..."
Service Information
Fraser J & Sons Limited
199 Esk St
Invercargill , Southland
032184095
Death Notice


logoBURGESS, Raewyn Dawn:
Unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Adored wife and best friend of Peter. Treasured mother and mother- in-law of Brent and Lisa, Wendy, Dean and Donna, and Lisa. Dearly loved Nana of all her grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Shirley and Michael Steuten, Kevin*, Lynley and David Jones, Julie and Barry Pope. Loved Aunty to all her nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Raewyn's life will be held in J Fraser and Sons Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, on Saturday, September 28 at 10.00am. Private cremation to follow. Messages to 31 Lothian Crescent, Invercargill, or to Raewyn's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.
(*denotes deceased)

Published in Southland Times on Sept. 26, 2019
