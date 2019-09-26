BURGESS, Raewyn Dawn:
Unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Adored wife and best friend of Peter. Treasured mother and mother- in-law of Brent and Lisa, Wendy, Dean and Donna, and Lisa. Dearly loved Nana of all her grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Shirley and Michael Steuten, Kevin*, Lynley and David Jones, Julie and Barry Pope. Loved Aunty to all her nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Raewyn's life will be held in J Fraser and Sons Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, on Saturday, September 28 at 10.00am. Private cremation to follow. Messages to 31 Lothian Crescent, Invercargill, or to Raewyn's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times on Sept. 26, 2019