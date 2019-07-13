BEASLEY,

Raewyn Glendinning

(nee Scott):

Late of Brown Street, Invercargill. On July 8, 2019 passed away peacefully, aged 79 years. Loved wife of the late Mervyn. Loved daughter of the late Gwen and Percy Scott. Much loved mum of Annette and Mark Hunt (Chch). Loved Nana of Renee, Cheree, and Delvin; Regan. Old Nana of Ordane, Nation, Race, Atlas, Carter, and Miley (All of Chch). Beloved sister of Noel and Linda Roderigue (Bluff), Andrea and the late Apu Teremoana (Dunedin), the late Geoffrey Roderique (Bluff), and the late Vicki Roderique. Mum passed away in the awesome care of Radius Care St Helena's, 392 Barbadoes Street, Chch. Mum and Dad moved to Chch 11 years ago. The best Move ever for them. Got to see them every day. Awesome. Messages to 19 Pembroke Street, Avondale, Chch 8061.





