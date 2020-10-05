BARRETT, Raewyn Joy:
Peacefully, in the presence of her family after a long illness at Hospice Southland, on Friday, October 2, 2020, aged 61. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of Colin for 43 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Maria and Russell Armstrong, Scott and Nicole, Benjamin and Kelly, Holly and Shaun Fisher, Kathrine and Nate Barrett, Chelsea and Shaytan. Loved "Nana" to her 16 grandchildren. Loved sister and sister-in-law to Lynette and Mark, Blair and Sandra Mayhew, Joanne and Graham, Michelle and Kieran, Cherie and Brett, and Nicola, and loved sister-in-law to Tony and Pam, Robert and Julie, Kenneth, Maree and John, Mervyn, Donna and Murray, Christopher, Dianne and Hamish, Lester, Paul and Summer. A loved Aunty to her many nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Raewyn's life will be held at the Southland Crematorium, Rockdale Road, on Wednesday, October 7,at 2.00pm. Her service will also be available on live-stream at frasersfunerals.co.nz/live-streams. Messages to 99 Bowmont Street, Invercargill 9812, or to Raewyn's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020