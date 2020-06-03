HOSKIN,
Raeleen Ann (Ann):
Of Queenstown - Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family, after a short illness at Lakes District Hospital on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bert, loved and adored mother and mother-in-law of Karen and Warren, Janice and Gavin, Ross and the late Michael, cherished special Nana of Ryan and Monique, Kelly and James, Nicola and Robert, Braden and Nikki, Daniel and Fran, Aimee and Chris, Hayley and Jimmy, Sam and Eve, Laura and James and the late Janine, adored Great-Nana of her 10 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers a donation may be left at the service for Queenstown St John Ambulance Service. A service to celebrate Ann's life will be held at St Peter's Anglican Church, 2 Church Street, Queenstown, on Friday, June 5, at 1.00pm, followed by an interment at the Queenstown Cemetery. Messages to: 45 B Elm Tree Avenue, Queenstown 9300.
Published in Southland Times from June 3 to June 4, 2020