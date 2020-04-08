WILSON, Rae Florence:
Peacefully at Vickery Court Rest Home on April 5, 2020, in her 99th year. Beloved wife of the late John Herbert Wilson. Loved sister of Frank, Mavis, Winnie, Annie, Walter, Olive, Grace, and Allan (all deceased). Loved aunty of all her nieces and nephews. Beloved aunty of Karen Wilson and family (Winton), Lyn and Ron Wilson and family (Invercargill). A private family interment will take place at the Dipton Cemetery. Messages to 51B, De Joux Road, Winton 9720 or online tribute page at fraserfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times on Apr. 8, 2020