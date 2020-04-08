Rae WILSON

Guest Book
  • "Please accept my Sincere Sympathy"
    - Lilian McKenzie
  • "Sincere Sympathy from Lilian McKenzie"
  • "My condolences to the family. Mrs Wilson is a lady I will..."
    - Berny Caullay
  • "Was a pleasure knowing you Aunty Rae. Thank you so much for..."
    - Baz
Service Information
Winton and Districts Funeral Services
306 Great North Rd
Winton, Southland
032367586
Death Notice


WILSON, Rae Florence:
Peacefully at Vickery Court Rest Home on April 5, 2020, in her 99th year. Beloved wife of the late John Herbert Wilson. Loved sister of Frank, Mavis, Winnie, Annie, Walter, Olive, Grace, and Allan (all deceased). Loved aunty of all her nieces and nephews. Beloved aunty of Karen Wilson and family (Winton), Lyn and Ron Wilson and family (Invercargill). A private family interment will take place at the Dipton Cemetery. Messages to 51B, De Joux Road, Winton 9720 or online tribute page at fraserfunerals.co.nz/tributes


Published in Southland Times on Apr. 8, 2020
