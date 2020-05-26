ROBERTSON,

Rachel May (nee Watson):

It is with great sadness the family announces that on Saturday, May 23, 2020, peacefully in the tender and loving care of family and Calvary Hospital, Rachel lost her courageous battle. Treasured wife and soulmate of Greg, and loved step-mum of Connor; dearly loved Rachel May of Ian and partner Cheryl; cherished daughter of Janette Russell and partner Garry (Nelson); and much loved big sister and friend of Nicole and partner Will (Christchurch). Loved daughter-in-law of Bev and Colin Robertson, and sister-in-law of Katrina Robertson and Jason McEwan. Loved aunty, niece and cousin of her aunties and uncles and their families. Loved mum of Chloe and Jet. Special thanks to all the medical and support staff that have helped Rachel during her journey. In keeping with Rachel's wishes a private service has taken place. Messages to 11 King Street, Invercargill 9810.





