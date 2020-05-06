HAZLETT, R Trevor:
09.08.1947
It is with great sadness the family announces that on May 4, 2020, in the care of the Wakatipu Rest Home, Trev lost his courageous battle. Dearly loved husband and rock of Kris, much loved father and father-in-law to Sam and Chic (Lincoln), Matt and Sonya (Christchurch), and Tom and Lee (Arrowtown). Beloved Goompy to Ally, Connor, Charlie, Ben, Ashlee, Kasey, DeeDee and Mac.
"A great tree has fallen"
The family is greatly appreciative of the compassionate care given by the staff at the Wakatipu Rest Home and the unwavering support of his friends and wider family throughout his illness. Due to the current Covid situation a private cremation has been held and a gathering in his memory will follow at an appropriate time in the future. Messages can be sent to [email protected] or c/- Hazlett Family, 15 Yewlett Cres, Frankton, Wakatipu 9300.
Published in Southland Times on May 6, 2020