Phyllis Audrey (Audrey):

Of Teviot Valley Rest Home, Roxburgh. On Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife and best friend of the late Les. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Barbara (Australia), Bob and Catherine (Canada), Barry and Carol (United States), Alastair and Ngaire (Australia), Stuart (Bill, Balclutha). Cherished Grandma of Emily and Adam (Canada), Anna and Adam (Canada), Jesse and Chelsea (United States) and Sam (Taupo). Loved Great-grandma of Norah, Audrey, Evelyn and Isla (all of Canada) and Mason (Taupo). Due to current travel restrictions a private cremation will be held for Audrey followed by a gathering at a later date to celebrate her life. Special thanks to the staff at Teviot Valley Rest Home and to her many friends. Messages to Alastair Tombs, 13 Bowerbird Place, Mons, Queensland 4556, Australia.







Published in Southland Times on May 30, 2020

