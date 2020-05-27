McARTHUR, Phyllis:
Our beautiful mother drifted away peacefully on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Norman. Dearly loved and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Jan and John Strachan, Gill and Geoff Stewart (Queenstown). Dearly loved Nana Phyllie of Damon and Lucy, Gina and Jason, Anna and Jeremy, and Emily. Loved Great-Nana Phyllie of Gregor, Olive, Sabin and Lola. Loved "Great" of Lydia, Grace and Delilah. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Mervyn and Val Todd. A very loved aunty to all her nephews and nieces and friend to many. As to Phyllis's wishes a private service has been held. Messages to 15 Thompson Street, Invercargill.
Published in Southland Times on May 27, 2020